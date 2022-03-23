How to live stream Matt Corral workout at Ole Miss Pro Day

Matt Corral, who is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class will be under the microscope Wednesday on NFL Network. Corral will showcase his talent at Ole Miss’ Pro Day in front of scouts and front-office executives.

Out of the three quarterbacks that are projected to go into the first round, Corral has the most to gain from his pro day performance. The young quarterback did not compete in the drills at the combine as he was rehabbing from an ankle injury that he suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback had a solid 2021 season for the Rebels, completing 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 614 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Corral has the third-best odds to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on DraftKings Sportsbook at +1400.

Matt Corral Pro Day: How to live stream

Date: Wednesday, March 23

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV coverage: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play