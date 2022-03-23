Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 23

We have an excellent 11-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Keldon Johnson over 6.5 rebounds (+105)

Johnson has played well this season for the San Antonio Spurs and is a part of their young core along with All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. The young small forward can do a little bit of everything and is becoming a more competent scorer every time he steps onto the floor.

The Spurs will be looking for Johnson to not only score, but grab some boards against the Portland Trail Blazers, who give up the fourth-most rebounds to small forwards. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 6.1 rebounds per game this season and 6.7 rebounds per game in his last 10 games. He has gone over 6.5 rebounds in six times over that span and against the Blazers on Dec. 2, Johnson had seven rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. over 2.5 turnovers (+115)

This is a risky player prop bet, but with the regular season wrapping up in the next few weeks, it’s worth a shot. Porter Jr. has been up and down this season for the Rockets. He’ll make some great plays, but will also have some puzzling mistakes and turnovers.

For tonight’s game against the Mavericks, we are going to bank on the latter. Porter Jr. is averaging four turnovers per game in three games against Dallas. There won’t be no Luka Doncic tonight, but he’ll have his work cut out against him with Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie. KPJ has gone over 2.5 turnovers in four out of his last 10 games, but had two other games with at least two TOs.

Cade Cunningham over 21.5 points (-110)

For our last player prop bet for tonight’s slate, we are going to go with Cunningham over 21.5 points. The rookie point guard has played well in the second half of season, which is great news for the Pistons and their fans.

Since returning from the All-Star break on Feb. 24, Cunningham is averaging 21.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He’ll be going up against the Hawks, who played last night against the New York Knicks. The rookie point guard has gone over 21.5 points in six out of his last 10 games.

