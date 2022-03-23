NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 23

There is an 11-game slate of NBA games on Wednesday, March 23rd, including ESPN’s doubleheader with the Brooklyn Nets taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Los Angeles Lakers with tip set at 10:00 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Aaron Holiday, Phoenix Suns, $3400

Starting point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for this game, as has small forward Cameron Johnson. Holiday now will move into a backup point guard role behind Cameron Payne. He should see decent minutes and should get the chance to rack up assists while he is on the floor, with the occasional scoring burst.

Kris Dunn, Portland Trail Blazers, $4200

Speaking of injuries, the Trail Blazers already have nine players out for their game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dunn will serve as the backup point guard behind Brandon Williams and will have decent minutes coming off the bench. The Spurs are giving up an average of 22.4 fantasy points to opposing point guards so even as a backup, Dunn is a sneaky DFS play today.

Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks, $3200

The Mavericks have ruled out starting point guard Luka Doncic for Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely serve as the starting point guard with Frank Ntilikina assuming the role of backup point guard and shooting guard. While he won’t get close to replacing Doncic, sometimes the best ability is availability and Ntilikina will certainly see minutes in this game. The Houston Rockets aren’t putting up much resistance on defense this season, so there is value in saving money and using backups against them.