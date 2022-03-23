Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Celtics on Wednesday

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will continue their six-game road trip Wednesday night against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. In their first matchup on Dec. 3, the Jazz won 137-130 over the Celtics in Utah. Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points (12-22 FG, 6-14 3pt) and six assists. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 217.5.

Jazz vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Utah +4.5

The Jazz had their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday night in an eight-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Utah had no answer for Kevin Durant, who had 37 points (15-23 FG, 4-7 3pt), nine rebounds, and eight assists. The Jazz allowed the Nets to shoot 54.2% from the field and surprisingly loss the rebounding battle (41-37).

Utah’s road trip does not get as easy as they face the surging Celtics. The Jazz are 14-6 in their last 20 games, but 15-19-1 against the spread on the road this season. They are also 1-4-1 ATS as a road underdog, which does not happen often. Meanwhile, the Celtics are on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-123 on Monday.

Boston is averaging 123 points per game, while holding their opponents to only 103 points per game in their last four games. The Celtics will carry this momentum back the TD Garden where they are 4-1 this month. Boston is 9-2 in their last 11 home games, but 15-18-3 ATS at home this season. They are also 12-18-2 as a home favorite this season and haven’t covered in their last two games at TD Garden.

Over/Under: Over 217.5

When these two teams played each other in December, the total points scored were 267. I don’t think we see that many points tonight as both teams have improved defensively. The total has gone under in nine of the Jazz’s last 11 games and in five-straight road games. The total has gone over in 11 of Boston’s last 15 games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.