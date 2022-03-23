Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Heat on Wednesday

Update: The Warriors have ruled Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. out due to injury management, after the trio played Tuesday’s game. This is going to swing the line further towards Miami, although the Heat also have some injury issues. Depending on who suits up for Miami, the Heat could be massive favorites in this one.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip Wednesday night against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

In their first matchup on January 3, the Warriors defeated the Heat 115-108, thanks to 32 points from Jordan Poole. The Heat are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 211.

Warriors vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +7

The Warriors picked up their third straight loss on Tuesday night in a four-point defeat to the Orlando Magic. Poole led the Warriors with 23 points on 9-of-23 shooting from the field and 5-of-13 from three. Golden State had four other players in double figures, but the Warriors did not make their free throws as they shot 68.8%.

Golden State will look to get back on track tonight against the Heat, who are coming off of a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Warriors are 1-5 in their last six road games and 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games. They are also 15-17-2 ATS on the road this season and 6-5 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

As for the Heat, they return back to South Beach where they’ve won three out of their last four games. The Heat also possess one of the best records at home in the league at 26-9. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Caleb Martin are listed questionable to play tonight. However, one would expect to see them suit up against the Warriors. The Heat are 1-5 ATS in their last six games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Over/Under: Over 211

In their first meeting back in January at the Chase Center, the total points scored were 223. The total has gone under in six of the Warriors’ last seven games, while the total has gone over in four of the Heat’s last seven games. The Warriors are 16-18 on the road this season when it comes to overs and Miami has an over record of 19-15-1.

