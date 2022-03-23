Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 23rd, but they will do so without This will be the second and final meeting in the regular season between these two teams. On January 3rd, the Grizzlies took a 118-104 victory on the road and now will host the Nets at the FedEx Forum. The Nets are 1.5-point favorites on the road and the point total is set at 237.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -1.5

Even though the Nets are on the road, the Grizzlies are going to be missing Ja Morant who has been ruled out for the game. He is averaging 27.6 points and 6.7 assists per game which leads the team. The Nets have Seth Curry questionable for the game, but other than that are relatively healthy hitting the road. The Nets have won six of their last seven games largely due to the duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They are getting hot at the right time and that momentum will lead them to a victory in this one.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

I never enjoy taking the under because it isn’t exciting, but with no Morant for the Grizzlies, they can’t be expected to hit their normal point totals. The offense for the Nets is clicking, but not having Morant and his typical 27 points are going to limit the scoring potential for Memphis. Nets will take the win, but this game will hit the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.