Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns play their second game of a three-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 23rd. This is the first game of a two-game homestand for the Timberwolves with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is the third and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams with the Suns taking the first two games in the series. The Suns are a 1-point favorite and the point total is set at 237 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1

This game could be missing big names on both sides of the ball. For the Suns, Chris Paul and Cameron Johnson have already been ruled out and Karl Anthony-Towns is questionable for the Timberwolves. Phoenix has won six of its last seven games heading into this one, but that streak could come to an end here.

KAT has been listed questionable the last two games and has played through it. In those games, he had 47 points and 19 points combined. Even though he is questionable, the feeling is that Towns will suit up again and if he does, he will lead Minnesota to a win.

Over/Under: Under 237

When these teams met earlier this season their point totals reached 195 and 258, respectively. Without Paul and Johnson out and Towns questionable, this one is already leaning toward the under. Minnesota did put up 149 points in a game last week but even if Towns plays, this one has all the making of an average scoring game,

With both teams pushing for the playoffs, it should be a great game, but just not as high-scoring as the line suggests.

