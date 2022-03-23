Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Lakers on Wednesday

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will begin a quick three-game road trip Wednesday night against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. In their first matchup on Jan. 28, the Sixers defeated the Lakers 105-87 at the Wells Fargo Center. Embiid led the Sixers with 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Lakers did not have James in that game, who was still nursing an injury.

The Sixers are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.5.

76ers vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -7.5

The Sixers have won three out of their last four games after defeating the Miami Heat 113-106 on Monday night without Embiid and James Harden. Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 28 points and also received help from Shake Milton (20 points) and Furkan Korkmaz (18 points) off of the bench. Philadelphia should have both Embiid and Harden back in the lineup, which should give its offense a major boost.

The Sixers are 10-4 in their last 14 games and 19-13-2 against the spread on the road this season. Philly is also 10-8-1 ATS as the road favorite this season, but hasn’t covered in its last two road contests. As for the Lakers, they picked up a huge win on Monday night with a 131-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. James carried LA, along with Russell Westbrook as the latter had 20 points, 11 assists, and five boards. Meanwhile, James had a triple-double consisting of 38 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Los Angeles is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games and 15-22 ATS at home this season, which is not great. However, the Lakers are 4-6 ATS as home underdogs, but it’s tough to trust a team that has struggled like the Lakers have in the second half.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

When these two teams met in Philadelphia earlier this year, the total points scored were 192. The total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last seven road games, while the total has gone under in five of the Lakers’ last seven home games. With James likely playing tonight, we should see more points scored tonight between the Sixers and Lakers. The under seems like the play, but the Sixers haven’t been great on defense lately either.

