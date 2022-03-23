How to watch Survivor on Wednesday, March 23rd

Survivor 42 is underway and episode 3 will air on Wednesday, March 23rd. The third episode of this season airs on Wednesday, March 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET. CBS broadcasts Survivor, and the show can be viewed online at Paramount+.

This is the 42nd season of Survivor and the 22nd year that Survivor has existed. Through two episodes, there has been backstabbing, plots, two council ceremonies, and a cast member that had to leave the show.

Jackson Fox had taken lithium to help him sleep as he was dealing with his sick mother. In the premiere episode, this information was revealed with concern for Fox who could experience side effects due to the heat and strain on the island as part of the show. Whether it was the production team for the show or the medical team, Fox was pulled from the show and effectively was the first participant “eliminated”. Later in the premiere, Zach became the first contestant in Survivor history to get every single vote at the Tribal Council and was eliminated.

In the second episode, more alliances and more twists were in store for the contestants. In the end, it was Marya that was eliminated. Marya had shared that her brother Kious was the first New York healthcare worker to pass away from COVID-19. The second episode built well on the first and the third feels like it is a must-watch.