LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, De’Aaron Fox headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 23

It’s a loaded Wednesday in the NBA with 11 games on tap, including a doubleheader on ESPN featuring Nets-Grizzlies and 76ers-Lakers. Here’s the injury report for Wednesday’s games in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 23

Julius Randle (calf) TBD

Randle sat out Tuesday’s game, so we’ll see if he’s good to play. If not, look for Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson to get big minutes at the power forward spot again.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) TBD

Bogdanovic played Tuesday, but the Hawks may opt to rest him against a lesser team. If he sits, Kevin Huerter and Danilo Gallinari will see additional value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) doubtful

Fox is doubtful, so Davion Mitchell seems to be in line for major ball-handling duties against the Pacers. He’s a nice value add, as is Donte DiVincenzo.

Tyrese Haliburton (back) questionable

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Isaiah Jackson (concussion) questionable

Haliburton would love to play in this game against his old team, but he’s questionable. If this trio is ruled out, look for Buddy Hield, Malcolm Brogdon and Goga Bitadze to get more minutes.

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT

Bogdanovic has been ruled out again, opening up more minutes for Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale on the perimeter.

Marcus Smart (illness) probable

Robert Williams (knee) probable

Both Smart and Williams are probable, so that’ll cap the upside of Derrick White and Al Horford in fantasy/DFS formats.

Klay Thompson (load management) TBD

Andrew Wiggins (load management) TBD

Draymond Green (load management) TBD

Head coach Steve Kerr hinted at the possibility of resting some players on the second night of a back-to-back set. Thompson is the most likely to sit, while Green could also use a night off. We’ll see exactly what happens here, but Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are nice options to pick up.

Tyler Herro (unknown) questionable

Victor Oladipo (back) questionable

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable

Caleb Martin (knee) questionable

Gabe Vincent (toe) OUT

The entire Heat rotation is also banged up. Kyle Lowry is a great add with Vincent out, while Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker could be the team’s best wing players by default. Max Strus is a must-add in fantasy/DFS lineups for this game, even if a few of these guys end up playing.

Seth Curry (ankle) questionable

Goran Dragic (knee) doubtful

With Curry questionable and Dragic likely out, Patty Mills and Kyrie Irving are the primary backcourt options for the Nets. Cam Thomas should also get some run for Brooklyn in this game.

Ja Morant (knee) OUT

Morant has been ruled out again with the knee injury. This is starting to hit concerning levels for the Grizzlies and their fans. For fantasy/DFS purposes, Tyus Jones, De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane should absorb Morant’s minutes.

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Jae Crowder (ankle) available

Johnson remains out, but Crowder is back. He and Mikal Bridges will see additional value once again.

Karl-Anthony Towns (arm) questionable

Towns is questionable and if he doesn’t play, look for the Timberwolves to use Jarrett Vanderbilt and Naz Reid in the frontcourt more.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) questionable

Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing through this injury but if he can’t go, look for Tre Mann to be a nice value addition against a team coming off a game Tuesday.

Luka Doncic (ankle) OUT

Davis Bertans (knee) OUT

Doncic and Bertans are out for the Mavericks, elevating Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber as value plays in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Joel Embiid (back) available

Embiid is available and should have another dominant game against the Lakers, especially with Anthony Davis still out.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable

James should play, and Horton-Tucker is likely to play. If either guy doesn’t go, look for Malik Monk, Carmelo Anthony and Stanley Johnson to get extended minutes.

Lonnie Walker (back) OUT

Romeo Langford (hamstring) OUT

With Walker and Langford out, Keldon Johnson and Josh Primo are in line for bigger roles against a bad Portland team.

Josh Hart (knee) OUT

Hart is out, but there’s few players on this Trail Blazers team worth rostering outside of Anfernee Simons.