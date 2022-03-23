Pick against the spread, over/under for Youngstown State-Fresno State on Wednesday

The Basketball Classic continues out west on Wednesday with Youngstown State going to California to play a Fresno State team that is playing at one of the slowest tempos in the country.

Youngstown State Penguins vs Fresno State Bulldogs (-13.5, 130.5)

Among the 358 Division I teams, Fresno State is playing with the fifth-lowest amount of possessions per game while Youngstown State is 266th in possessions per game.

The Penguins have an edge from 3-point range with Fresno State 241st in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 32.4% in both home and road game and 23.9% in their last three games while allowing opponents to shoot 40.3% from distance in that span.

Getting to the free throw line is also important for Youngstown State as they rank 26th in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 76.4%.

With Youngstown State’s rebound rate better on the road than at home and the offense entering having scored at least 70 points in six of its last seven games, Youngstown State should keep things tight against a Bulldogs bunch that has won by double-digits once in their last 11 games.

The Play: Youngstown State +13.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.