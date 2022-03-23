Chiefs “likely” to trade Tyreek Hill to Jets, Dolphins

Update: The Jets appear to be all-in to acquire the speedy Hill. They are willing to give up their overall No. 10 pick this season and more, while also are ready to give Hill a “massive” contract, per Ralph Vacchiano.

Update: The news continues to double-down on Hill being traded, as Hill himself tweeted thanks to “Chiefs kingdom.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter also called his move “likely.” As far as his destination goes, the Dolphins and Jets remain the leaders for Hill. The Chiefs are apparently asking for two first-round picks for the receiver, which both teams have in their arsenal.

we came a long way thank you chiefs kingdom I’m forever indebted ❤️ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 13, 2022

Update: News appears to be moving fast, as the Jets and Dolphins apparently are both in “serious talks” to trade for Hill, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In surprising news, the Kansas City Chiefs have given star wide receiver Tyreek Hill permission to seek a trade, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, contract extension talks have stalled despite the Chiefs prepared to make Hill one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Of course, “one of” might not have been the words Hill and his agent wanted to hear from Kansas City.