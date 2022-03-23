Fantasy fallout: Impact of Dolphins trading for Tyreek Hill

Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be playing elsewhere this upcoming season after the Kansas City Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins. Hill and the Chiefs were having talks regarding a contract extension, but those talks reportedly stalled and led to the wideout leaving Kansas City.

Fantasy football analysis: Tyreek Hill

Fantasy outlook for Tyreek Hill

Hill is leaving a pass-happy Kansas City offense with Patrick Mahomes and will be going to a Miami offense that has a young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, receiver Jaylen Waddle, and tight end Mike Gesicki.

It will be interesting to see what type of offense new head coach Mike McDaniel installs, but we do know that Hill should still lead the team in most statistical category. We saw the way the Dolphins used Waddle across various packages last season and we could see the same thing for Hill. Hill will likely be one of the first wide receivers to be taken in fantasy drafts in the summer.

How signing impacts Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki

If you are Waddle, this is great news as you have a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver playing on the other side that will command double teams and bracket coverage. Waddle had a solid first season in the NFL, recording 104 receptions (140 targets) for 1,015 yards and six scores.

It would not be out of the realm of possibility to see Waddle get close to these numbers in 2022 with Hill on the opposite side, who has game-breaking speed and playmaking. As for Gesicki, he could see more single coverage in the middle of the field with safeties having to worry about Hill and Waddle. Last season, the veteran tight end posted career-highs across the board with 73 receptions (112 targets) for 780 yards, but only had two touchdowns.