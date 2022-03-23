Impact of Tyreek Hill trade to Dolphins on their Super Bowl, division odds in 2022 season

In a truly surprising move, the Chiefs have traded their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a host of draft picks. The longterm ramifications of this move are impossible to know, but getting two of the fastest and most skilled wide receivers in Jaylen Waddle and Hill on the same team is going to be a nightmare for defensive backs.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022. Previous odds listed were courtesy of DraftKings Nation as of February 28, 2022, prior to the start of the new league year.

Miami Dolphins futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +3500 (Previously +4500)

AFC winner: +2000 (Previously +2800)

Division winner: +400 (Previously +650)

This move has pushed their odds closer to the middle of the pack, as they’re 16th overall in likelihood to win the Super Bowl and now are tied for second with the Patriots and behind the Bills to win the AFC East.

But, as usual, the Dolphins fortunes lie heavily on the back of their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. He now has the weapons to succeed and if he doesn’t, the Dolphins have two first round picks to take his replacement in the draft next year.

