Impact of Tyreek Hill trade on the Chiefs Super Bowl, division odds in 2022 season

The Kansas City Chiefs made a surprising decision to trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday to the Miami Dolphins. The reigning AFC West champs will have their work cut out for them as the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders all got better in the offseason.

Let’s take a look at the Super Bowl, futures odds and MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022. Previous odds listed were courtesy of DraftKings Nation as of February 28, 2022, prior to the start of the new league year.

Kansas City Chiefs futures odds

Super Bowl winner: +900 (Previously +750)

AFC winner: +500 (Previously +400)

Division winner: +165 (Previously -175)

The Chiefs saw the most notable change towards their division winner odds, which were -175 on DraftKings Sportsbook and is now +165. The Broncos have the second-best odds at +220, followed by the Chargers (+275) and Raiders (+770).

Many will say that Kansas City’s AFC West odds shifted because of the trade of Hill, which will have an impact on their offense. However, the change can also be attributed to Russell Wilson going to the Broncos earlier this month. When it comes to the AFC and Super Bowl 57 odds, there wasn’t a lot of noticeable change. But without Hill in the lineup, it will make things easier for opponents to defend the Chiefs (currently constructed) in what will be a tough AFC.

