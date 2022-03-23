Colts QB Matt Ryan breaks down trade on Golic & Smetty

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan sat down with Mike Golic and Jessica Smetana on their new podcast Golic & Smetty to discuss his recent trade from the Falcons.

The QB wasn’t quite prepared for his abrupt move, but he wanted to know “what was out there” no matter what happened with a possible Deshaun Watson trade. And at this point in his career, he was comfortable in Atlanta after 15 years with the organization, so the fit with a new team would have to be right.

The Colts ended up being that team and he felt like Indianapolis was the only place he could have landed following the past week.

Ryan tells Golic &Smetty that he knows anything can happen in the NFL, but he was committed to finishing out his career in Atlanta before the Falcons started to pursue Watson. He was happy that head coach Arthur Smith and the organization were up front with him about the possible trade, but there’s no doubt this move took him by surprise.

In the end, this situation likely was best for Ryan. He gets to move on from a roster that is absolutely depleted of talent onto one that is playoff ready. It probably wasn’t how he’d have liked to make a move, but leaving a team you’ve been with for 15 years is never going to be easy.

