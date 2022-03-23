 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LeBron James ruled out Wednesday vs. 76ers

The star is dealing with knee soreness.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, as the star continues to deal with knee soreness. James has battled through this injury for most of the second half of the year, but does take some games off here and there. This happens to be one of them.

The Lakers sit one game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans in the standings and three games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. This has been a bad season for LA, but the play-in tournament and postseason are still a real thing. For James to take games off at this point in the season, it’s a sign his knee is truly not right.

With James out, look for Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk to get a majority of the team’s shots. Those three guys are all good bets in fantasy and DFS contests, while the 76ers stars are also in play to anchor DFS lineups with LA missing its best player.

