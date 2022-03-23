LeBron James ruled out Wednesday vs. 76ers

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, as the star continues to deal with knee soreness. James has battled through this injury for most of the second half of the year, but does take some games off here and there. This happens to be one of them.

Lakers say LeBron James (knee) is out tonight vs. 76ers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2022

The Lakers sit one game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans in the standings and three games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. This has been a bad season for LA, but the play-in tournament and postseason are still a real thing. For James to take games off at this point in the season, it’s a sign his knee is truly not right.

With James out, look for Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk to get a majority of the team’s shots. Those three guys are all good bets in fantasy and DFS contests, while the 76ers stars are also in play to anchor DFS lineups with LA missing its best player.