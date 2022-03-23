DeMar DeRozan questionable Thursday vs. Pelicans

Chicago Bulls SF DeMar DeRozan is questionable to play in Thursday night’s game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans due to an adductor strain. That’s a fancy way of saying DeRozan is dealing with a groin injury. The Bulls are coming off another blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and remain winless against the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. If DeRozan sits, it could mean more woes for Chicago.

If DeRozan ends up being out, we can lean on Zach LaVine in GPPs on DraftKings. Both players haven’t been spectacular lately, as you can see by how the Bulls are performing. LaVine will need to step things up on offense if DeRozan is out. Patrick Williams is back and could end up in the starting lineup for DeRozan. The second-year wing has been on a minutes restriction, however, so he’s not as viable a fantasy basketball option.

This definitely feels like a spot we can lean into the Pelicans, though they are also dealing with an injury to Brandon Ingram. With Ingram doubtful, New Orleans and Chicago are more even. The over/under could be a good way to approach this game. Or just slamming player props given the potential lack of defense.