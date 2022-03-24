CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Thursday, March 24

CONCACAF is heading into its final World Cup qualifying window, as each team has just three matches left to play in order to qualify for the tournament in Qatar. Canada has a firm grip on first place ahead of the final matches with 25 points, as the USMNT and Mexico both have 21 points, but USA sits in second thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker.

Panama (17) and Costa Rica (16) sit at fourth and fifth and are both still very much in the hunt for a qualifying spot. The USMNT will face off against both of those sides as well as Mexico in these final three matches as they look to lock up one of the top three spots that offer an automatic berth in the World Cup. The fourth place team will face off against the Oceana winner in a single-game playoff in June to determine who will advance to Qatar in November.

However, the end of the road to the World Cup begins on Thursday, March 24 with all eight CONCACAF teams in play. The USMNT will head to Mexico City to take on El Tri at Estadio Azteca, where they’ve never won a competitive match. USA hasn’t played in Mexico City since 2017, when they grinded out a 1-1 draw against Mexico in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match. Coach Gregg Berhalter will have some decisions to make, whether he fields a full-strength squad in pursuit of all three points, or if he’ll hold back some starters in hopes of guaranteeing a win at home against Panama on Sunday.

El Tri is favored to win at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at -115 on the moneyline, with the USMNT the underdogs to win at +295.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Thursday, in the first of three final matches for each team.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Thursday, March 24

Jamaica v. El Salvador

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Jamaica -105, Draw +230, El Salvador +285

Panama v. Honduras

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Panama -220, Draw +310, Honduras +600

Mexico v. USA

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Mexico -115, Draw +245, USA +295

Costa Rica v. Canada

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +220, Draw +200, Canada +135