How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream on Thu, Mar 24

The final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying is coming to a close as all eight teams have just three matches left to play. Those last three matches get started on Thursday, March 24, and will finish up less than a week later with the final matches being played on Wednesday, March 30.

All the matches on Thursday will be available to livestream through Paramount+, with the Mexico v. United States match being shown on the CBS Sports Network, TUDN, and Univision as well.

The USMNT will kick off their final window against rivals Mexico as they travel to Mexico City. The USA has never won a World Cup qualifying match at Estadio Azteca, but they’ll look to make this their first as a win over Mexico would almost certainly spell qualification for the Americans. They’ll need to put together at least five points from these three matches to feel comfortable about qualifying, and that includes essentially a must-win game at home against Panama on Sunday.

Thursday night’s slate will kick off with Jamaica hosting El Salvador, with both teams already virtually out of the running. El Salvador still has a chance to finish in fourth mathematically, but it would take them winning all three of their final matches while Panama and Costa Rica would need to lose theirs. El Salvador sits in sixth place with nine points, while fifth-place Costa Rica has 16, and Panama sits in fourth with 17. Jamaica is in seventh place with seven points, so even if they were to win out the rest of their contests, they still wouldn’t be able to catch up with Panama.

The top three finishers will receive an automatic berth into the World Cup final tournament in Qatar, while the fourth place team will face off against the winner from Oceana to determine who will advance to Qatar in November.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Thursday, March 24

Jamaica v. El Salvador

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Jamaica -110, Draw +235, El Salvador +290

Panama v. Honduras

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Panama -225, Draw +320, Honduras +600

Mexico v. USA

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Mexico -110, Draw +245, USA +285

Costa Rica v. Canada

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Costa Rica +220, Draw +200, Canada +135