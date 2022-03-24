Marquez Valdes-Scantling to sign 3-year contract with Chiefs, per report

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has signed a 3-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This move comes shortly after the Chiefs traded away their top receiver, Tyreek Hill, to the Dolphins.

2021 performance

The 27-year-old receiver missed some games in 2021 due to injury, but managed to finish with 26 receptions (55 targets) for 430 yards and three scores. Valdes-Scantling’s best game of the season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, where he posted four receptions (10 targets) for 123 yards and a touchdown.

If injuries didn’t slow him down in the middle of the season, MVS could’ve topped the numbers that he had in 2020. During that season, the veteran wideout recorded 33 receptions (63 targets) for a career-high 690 yards.

What it means for Chiefs

Valdes-Scantling is a deep threat that will help fill a very small part of the void Hill’s absence leaves. The team will need to bring in more help as they try to build their wide receivers back up, but this is a start.