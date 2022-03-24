F1 schedule: STC Saudi Arabian practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The Formula One season got underway last week at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc claimed the pole and the first checkered flag of the season. The circuit is back this week with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The will take place on Sunday, March 27th and it will be preceded by three practice sessions and a qualifying event the two days prior.

Race weekend will begin on Friday, March 25th with two practice runs that will start at 10:00 a.m. ET and last an hour. The second hour-long practice session will start at 1:00 p.m. The final practice will be on the morning of Saturday, March 26th at 10:00 a.m. It will be followed up at 1 p.m. ET with the qualifying session. This all leads to the race starting at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27th.

The practice and qualifying events will air on ESPN2 while the race will air on ESPN. All events will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc has the best odds to win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Max Verstappen (+155), Carlos Sainz (+650), Lewis Hamilton (+1000) and Sergio Perez (+1600) as the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, March 25

10:00 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

1:00 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, March 26

10:00 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

1:00 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, March 27

1:00 p.m. — STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN