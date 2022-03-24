Full list of Panthers 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Carolina Panthers started off the 2021 regular season undefeated through the first three weeks. But things quickly went downhill as star RB Christian McCaffrey went down with an injury and the Panthers had inconsistent quarterback play.

Carolina started three different quarterbacks (Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker) and even used Walker and Newton in the same game. For the Panthers to make any type of improvements this upcoming season, they need to figure out who will be their starting QB.

The good news for them is they have a top-10 selection in the draft to potentially get their franchise quarterback. Overall, they have five picks in the draft, with four of them in Day 3.

Carolina Panthers 2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 6 overall

Round 4: No. 137 (from Rams through Texans)

Round 5: Nos. 144 (from Jaguars), 149

Round 6: No. 199 (from Raiders)

Round 7: No. 242 (from Patriots through Dolphins)

Team needs

Offense

Outside of the quarterback position, the Panthers could use one of their many Day 3 picks to add more depth at the offensive line. They also could opt to draft a wide receiver for the second-straight year after taking Terrace Marshall Jr. in the third round in 2021.

Defense

The Panthers need to grab themselves another edge rusher with Haason Reddick departing in free agency for the Philadelphia Eagles. It also wouldn’t hurt for them to draft another LB and adding a young safety to pair with Jeremy Chinn for the future.

Dream first pick

Malik Willis, QB — Liberty

If you are the Panthers, you are hoping that Malik Willis falls to No. 6 overall and becomes that franchise quarterback for them. If Willis goes to Carolina, it could allow them to trade Darnold for another pick or hold onto as a backup. In a division that has Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, and now Marcus Mariota. The Panthers need to find their guy and Willis could be that guy, who can ignite some life into that offense.