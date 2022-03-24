Full list of Bills 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Buffalo Bills (11-6) had another success season as they won the AFC East for the second consecutive season and defeated the New England Patriots in Super Wildcard Weekend. But Buffalo had their playoff run end quickly with an overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

The Bills will look to get back to the AFC Championship game and hopefully a Super Bowl in 2022 with Josh Allen under center. However for Bills to get to the big game, they have to fill some various spots on their roster in April’s NFL Draft. Buffalo has several picks in the draft and three within the first two days.

Buffalo Bills 2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 25 overall

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 4: No. 130

Round 5: No. 168

Round 6: Nos. 185** (from Panthers), 203

Round 7: Nos. 231 (from Falcons)

Team needs

Offense

The Bills could use one of their early picks on a wide receiver after releasing Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders being an unrestricted free agent. As things stand, their top three receivers are Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie. Davis proved last season and in the playoffs that he is ready to play opposite of Diggs. At No. 25 overall, they could get Jahan Dotson from Penn State or George Pickens from Georgia.

Defense

Buffalo is loaded on the front seven, so need to focus a ton of attention on those spots. But they could use a couple of their picks to add to the cornerback position. With Levi Wallace leaving in free agency, the Bills’ starting corner opposite of Tre’Davious White is Siran Neal. And not to mention, White is still working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered four months ago.

Dream first pick

Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB — Cincinnati

Gardner will likely not be around when the Bills pick later in the first round, however, he would give Buffalo a legit starting CB2 from Day 1 and could develop easily into a top-tier cornerback. The 6-foot-3 cornerback is one of the best defensive players in this year’s draft class and doesn’t get beat often by opposing wide receivers.