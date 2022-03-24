Full list of Bengals 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Cincinnati Bengals had an amazing 2021 season that saw them win the AFC North and play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56.

Even though the Super Bowl did not go their way, the Bengals proved to the NFL that they are a force to be reckoned with for years to come. Over the last two seasons, Cincinnati has seen their top draft picks (Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase) play a significant role in their rebuild. This year, they have seven picks in the draft and could use them to build the offensive line and add to the defense.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 31 overall

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 136

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 209

Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Giants), 252

Team needs

Offense

The Bengals could use one of their picks on a tight end after they saw CJ Uzomah go sign a three-year deal with the New York Jets. Cincinnati signed free agent Hayden Hurst to a one-year deal to replace Uzomah, but they could add a young tight end to go with their young core. Furthermore, Cincinnati could continue to add to their offensive line, despite them already revamping it.

Defense

After seeing the Eli Apple experiment go horribly wrong in the Super Bowl, the Bengals need to add some depth at cornerback. This year’s draft class is loaded at defensive back, which is what the Bengals need in a tough AFC. They can also add some more linebackers to build off what they already have.

Dream first pick

Kaiir Elam, CB — Florida

It’s highly unlikely that Sauce Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. will fall down to the Bengals, but Kaiir Elam from Florida would be a nice consolation at No. 31. Elam is one of the top corners in this year’s class and can play well in zone coverage. With his size and speed, he could do well in man coverage, which would be great for the Bengals.