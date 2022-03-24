Full list of Browns 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Cleveland Browns had a fall from grace in 2021, finishing just 8-9 and outside the playoffs after being seconds away from making the AFC Championship Game just a year ago.

Clevland has already made some blockbuster additions via trade, most notably getting DeShaun Watson from the Texans in exchange for a ton of draft picks, including this year’s first-round and one of the team’s fourth-round picks. The team still has plenty of work to do though, because a quarterback is not going to fix all of their issues, especially with some big-time players hitting free agency or getting released as a result of salary cap issues.

Here’s a full breakdown of what picks the Browns have in this year’s draft as well as what areas the team needs to target most with their seven picks.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 2: No. 44 overall

Round 3: Nos. 78, 99

Round 4: Nos. 107 (from Lions)

Round 6: No. 202 (from Cowboys)

Round 7: Nos. 223 (from Lions), 246 (from Bills)

Team needs

Offense

Despite adding Amari Cooper in a trade with Dallas, the Browns could still use another wide receiver with the departure of Jarvis Landry. The only returning wideouts on the roster are Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz. Cleveland could also use some upgrades along the offensive front. The group has Jack Conklin under contract, but the former All-Pro has dealt with injuries all last season.

Defense

The defensive front is the biggest issue here. They have Myles Garrett still, but Jadevoen Clowney and Takk McKinley are both free agents and don’t seem to be sticking around in Cleveland. There are a ton of elite edge pass-rushers in this draft class, but with the lack of top-end Draft picks, it’s unlikely Cleveland gets somebody who can come in and dominate right away.

Dream first pick

It’s difficult to say who will still be around at 44 when Cleveland makes its first pick. But in a dream-world scenario, the Browns will package a bunch of their lower picks or perhaps a future selection to move back into the high first round and take Garrett Wilson from Ohio State to give some added threat to the outside to pair along with Cooper.