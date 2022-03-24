Full list of Cowboys 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Dallas Cowboys had a stellar regular season, finishing 12-5 and easily atop the NFC East, but they got bumped at home in the first round of the playoffs putting an end to their season.

The Cowboys have already made some big moves this offseason, sending off star WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a couple of Draft picks. That’s an area Dallas can afford to lose somebody in, though. They have a fantastic WR corps with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson still in town. But there are a few spots Dallas needs to revamp to get the team over the edge to become a true Super Bowl contender.

Here’s a full list of the Cowboys draft picks as well as team needs heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 24 overall

Round 2: No. 56

Round 3: No. 88

Round 4: No. 129

Round 5: Nos. 155 (from Browns), 167, 176, 178

Round 6: No. 193 (from Browns)

Team needs

Offense

The Cowboys have long had one of the most vaunted offensive lines in the NFL, but they’re going to need to do some retooling this offseason. Connor Williams is off to Miami in free agency and La’el Collins signed in Cincinnati. They could also use an upgrade at the center spot. The skill positions are pretty well off in Dallas, but could add another dynamic WR early on in the Draft to pair with Lamb and make life hard for opposing defenses.

Defense

The defense doesn’t need a total revamp at all, it really just needs depth. Dallas could use picks to get anything from a safety, linebacker or defensive tackle and all of those selections would make sense. The defensive front is fine, but really needs some depth in the interior, which is probably the most urgent need on that side of the ball

Dream first pick

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

It has to be somebody up front on the offense. They have to keep Dak Prescott safe and they need to open up running lanes for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. So Zion Johnson from Boston College would be a great first pick for Dallas, even though it’s not the flashy pick most fans probably want.