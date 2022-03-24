Full list of Broncos 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Denver Broncos will look significantly different in 2022 than they did a year ago, mainly because of who is going to be under center in the Mile High City.

Denver pulled off a blockbuster trade for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason. They sent quite the haul back to the Pacific Northwest in return, with three players, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. Some of those picks are for this upcoming draft, so the team’s draft capital is lower than originally thought, but they got a superstar quarterback in return, so I think they’ll take it.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Broncos' picks as well as their biggest team needs.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 2: No. 64 (from Rams)

Round 3: Nos. 75, 96 (from Rams)

Round 4: Nos. 115, 116 (from Seahawks)

Round 5: No. 145 (from Lions)

Round 6: No. 206 (from Bucs through Jets and Eagles)

Round 7: No. 232

Team needs

Offense

Well, quarterback is definitely not a need for this team anymore. However, that trade did officially make tight end a priority for the team. In addition to QB Drew Lock, Denver also sent Seattle TE Noah Fant, who led the team in receptions last year. They also need to revamp their offensive tackle spot, with Garett Bolles still productive but getting older, so the team should be looking for a successor that they don’t need to throw into the fire right away.

Defense

Cornerback, cornerback and cornerback. The team has Patrick Surtain II, who had a pretty good rookie season. On his opposite side they have Ronald Darby, who has been serviceable but has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Depth players Essang Bassey, Michael Ojemudia were basically out the entire 2021 season, so it’s unclear how effective they’ll be.

Dream first pick

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

They need to grab a cornerback here, but probably won’t be able to get a top-end one with their first pick being late in the second round. Still, they have a ton of picks on the back end of the draft, so they could package them all together to trade back into the first round. If they do that they can take a guy like Sauce Gardner. If they stay put, they should be able to nab Marcus Jones out of Houston. Not only is Jones a really good corner, but he’s also an elite return man, so the team can kill two birds with one stone.