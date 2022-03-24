Full list of Lions 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Detroit Lions had a rough go of it in Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach, but that was to be expected with the roster on hand and overhaul of the culture he had in front of him.

Still, despite the 3-13-1 record, the Lions honestly played better than a lot of people anticipated. The team could have had about six wins or so if not for last-second plays from the opponent that won the game, so there’s definitely reason for optimism for Detroit fans.

Here’s a full breakdown of the team’s picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, as well as some analysis on the most urgent positional needs for the team.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: Nos. 2, 32 (from Rams) overall

Round 2: No. 34

Round 3: Nos. 66, 97

Round 5: No. 177

Round 6: Nos. 181, 217

Round 7: No. 234 (from Browns)

Team needs

Offense

The Lions are eventually going to need a quarterback, however, it's unlikely that they do that this season. The QB class is mediocre at best and Jared Goff is a solid bridge QB that can get them a couple solid years. They hit on last season’s first-round pick in Peni Sewell, but need at least one more solid OL pick to have an NFL-ready front five.

Defense

The entire secondary is a bit of a mess and the unit desperately needs an edge rusher to pressure the opposing quarterback. Those are probably the two biggest needs on the team as a whole, not just on the defense. They could also use a linebacker too.

Dream first pick

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

With the second overall pick and all the positional needs they have, Detroit is all but certain to have somebody come in and make an immediate impact. They’re most likely going to go defense here and there are several good options. But defensive end Hutchenson from Michigan would probably be the overall dream pick. If he goes first overall, the team should nab Kayvon Thibodeaux a LB from Oregon. Either would be slam dunk selections.