Full list of Texans 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Houston Texans had a very strange season in 2021 under first-year head coach David Culley, finishing 4-13.

It was his first and also last year at the helm of the team, getting fired at the end of the campaign. He seemed set up to fail from the start, with one of the worst rosters in the NFL and such a short leash, Houston arguably overperformed. But now it’s Lovie Smith’s show to run and he’ll start with the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here’s a full breakdown of the picks Houston has and the biggest needs the team has heading into the 2022 season.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: Nos. 3, 13 (from Browns) overall

Round 2: No. 37

Round 3: Nos. 68, 80 (from Saints)

Round 4: No. 108

Round 6: Nos. 183, 205 (from Packers), 207 (from 49ers through Jets)

Round 7: No. 245 (from Cowboys)

Team needs

Offense

Honestly, it would probably be easier to list off what position isn’t of need for Houston this offseason. Still, there are bigger priorities than others, with the biggest on the offensive side of the ball being WR. Brandin Cooks had a fantastic season, but that’s really all you can say about Houston’s WRs last season. Quarterback is also a need, just not this season. Davis Mills will more than likely be the starter again as the franchise waits for a more surefire prospect under center next season.

Defense

The edge rushers and cornerback rooms need a lot of help. Both are positions of extreme importance for any team, but a solid pass rusher off the edge could be the foundation for the team’s rebuild as a whole.

Dream first pick

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

Thibodeaux should still probably be available at the third overall mark and the team will still have plenty of elite DBs on the board when they make their second pick in the first round.