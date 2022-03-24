Full list of Colts 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 9-8 season where they just missed out on the NFL Playoffs. The team has made a move to trade QB Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for some draft picks, including some in 2022.

That trade made Indy’s needs in the draft a lot more obvious, but it won’t be easy because they don’t have a ton of draft capital at the moment. Here’s a full breakdown of all of the Colts current draft picks for 2022 as well as what positions the team should target heading into the draft.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 Draft Picks

Round 2: No. 42 overall (from Commanders)

Round 3: No. 73 (from Commanders)

Round 4: No. 122

Round 5: Nos. 159, 179

Round 6: No. 216

Round 7: No. 239

Team needs

Offense

The Colts just made a major move for Matt Ryan to get him as the team’s quarterback heading into the new season. That’s a clear upgrade over Wentz and should help them contend in the playoffs. Still, he’s getting old and they should look into drafting a successor sooner rather than later. They also need to get Ryan people to pass the ball too. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., there were virtually no passing threats on the team.

Defense

The Colts need an edge rusher or two for depth as well as some help on the back end of the secondary. The good news for Indy is that this year’s cornerback class is one of the bets in years, so they can get a solid player despite having no first-round pick.

Dream first pick

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Having no picks until so late in the draft, it’s unlikely there are going to be many highly-touted prospects still on the board. Still, they could grab a really really good pass-catcher or DB early on in the second round since those classes are both very deep this season. If Olave happens to slip to them, he’d be a dream pick.