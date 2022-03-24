Full list of Chiefs 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Chiefs had a solid 2021 season, finishing first in the AFC West for the sixth straight year. After making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, they failed to reach the title game last season, losing 27-24 in OT to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals mounted a huge comeback after the Chiefs led 21-3 in the second quarter, effectively ending Kansas City’s season.

With the NFL Draft coming up in April, the Chiefs will need to decide what positions they’re going to fill and who they can plug into those spots effectively. They already lost LB Anthony Hitchens and it looks as though S Tyrann Mathieu will be on his way out shortly as well. But the biggest headlines revolve around the WR position as they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal, and almost immediately sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks. Three of those picks will land in 2022, bringing the Chiefs’ total number of picks to 12 in April.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: Nos. 29 (from Dolphins), 30 overall

Round 2: Nos. 50 (from Dolphins), 62

Round 3: Nos. 94, 103

Round 4: Nos. 125 (from Dolphins), 135

Round 7: Nos. 233 (from Vikings), 243 (from Raiders through Patriots), 251, 259

Team needs

Offense

Even prior to Tyreek Hill leaving, the Chiefs still needed help at wide receiver. The acquisition of JuJu Smith-Schuster should help a lot, but filling the shoes of five-time Pro Bowler Hill will take even more depth at the WR spot to help Patrick Mahomes out next season. The draft is a perfect place to find young, hungry receivers who won’t hit their salary cap too hard to start. Hill’s departure can open the door for KC to snag at least a couple more receivers in the draft.

Defense

The Chiefs will also need to shore up their defensive line, specifically with an edge rusher. Defensive end Melvin Ingram is still in free agency, and the Chiefs could certainly use the draft to find some solid young talent to fill that role. They’ll also be on the lookout for a cornerback, as both Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes just made their departures. They’ll be expected to target guys like Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Aidan Hutchinson from Oregon, and George Karlaftis out of Purdue.

Dream first pick

Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota

There may be better overall options in the 2022 draft than Mafe, but with DEs like Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to go early, Boye Mafe could be the answer KC is looking for in a new edge rusher if he’s still available by the 29th overall pick. With both Alex Okafor and Melvin Ingram in free agency, the Chiefs are expected to bring in a solid pass rusher in April. Mafe brings an explosive and powerful presence on the field, and impressed at the NFL Combine at the beginning of March. While he still has a lot of room for improvement, he could bring that speed and power that KC will be looking for in a pass rusher.