Full list of Raiders 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Las Vegas Raiders over numerous off the field issues last season with an interim head coach and somehow made the playoffs. Now granted, the Raiders lost to the eventual AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, but Derek Carr and Co. proved that they can compete down the stretch.

The Raiders now enter the 2022 season with a brand new head coach in Josh McDaniels, Chandler Jones, and Davante Adams. Las Vegas could be a darkhorse to win the division this season and have four draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to add depth to certain spots.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 126

Round 5: Nos. 164 (from Patriots), 165

Round 7: No. 227 (from Panthers)

Team needs

Offense

Las Vegas could look to add another young wideout to go with the core of Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Demarcus Robinson, and Mack Hollins. They could look to use one of their Day 3 picks to add depth to the offensive line. Last year, the Raiders use two draft picks on the o-line.

Defense

Even though they signed Jones, the Raiders still need another pass rusher to backup him and Maxx Crosby. As we’ve seen over the last few years, if you have a good pass rush with depth, it will help you in the long run. They also could look to draft a linebacker, which they haven’t done since the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dream first pick

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

If the Raiders don’t go offense with their first pick in the third round, they should go after a linebacker and who better than Chad Muma out of Wyoming. The 6-foot-3 linebacker had an excellent senior campaign, where he racked up 142 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions (two touchdowns), and 1.5 sacks. He’s not going to be a Day 1 starter, but can give the Raiders backup depth at linebacker.