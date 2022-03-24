Full list of Chargers 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

The Los Angeles Chargers failed to make playoffs in head coach Brandon Staley’s first season, despite getting off to a 5-3 start. The Chargers lost three out of their last four games to end the season, which included the regular season finale to the Las Vegas Raiders.

After their disappointing end to the 2021 season, the Chargers made sure to reload on the defensive side of the ball and re-sign wide receiver Mike Williams for standout quarterback Justin Herbert. On defense, Los Angeles traded for Khalil Mack and signed top free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson to a massive five-year deal. Between those moves and having 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, this should be the Chargers’ year to make the playoffs.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 17 overall

Round 3: No. 79

Round 4: No. 123

Round 5: No. 160

Round 6: Nos. 195, 214

Round 7: Nos. 236, 254, 255, 260

Team needs

Offense

The Chargers are set at the skill positions, but where they could go with one of their first three picks is on the offensive line. Last year, LA hit on their first round pick with Rashawn Slater, who looks to be a left tackle of the future. But they need to add some talent to the right side of the offensive line, especially playing in the AFC West.

Defense

The defensive line is mostly set for LA with Jerry Tillery, Khalil Mack, and Joey Bosa, but they need to get some run stoppers at defensive tackle. LA had issues stopping the run last year and they necessarily haven’t fixed that thus far this offseason.

Dream first pick

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Chargers should hope to that standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis falls to them at No. 17 overall. Could you imagine Davis in the middle of LA’s defensive line with Bosa and Mack bringing heat off the edge? That is scary to think about and Davis can create some havoc for opposing offensive linemen. Last season at Georgia, he had 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.