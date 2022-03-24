Full list of Seahawks 2022 NFL draft capital, needs, dream pick

Russell Wilson spent much of late 2020 and early 2021 hinting at a desire to move on from the Seattle Seahawks. He finally got his wish, though not before a difficult final season in the Emerald City.

The Seahawks opened 2021 inauspiciously. They dropped five of their first seven games, including two overtime losses to the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers. A finger injury to Wilson contributed greatly to Seattle’s misfortunes, forcing him to miss several games and limiting him upon his return. While Wilson went on to start 14 games, he couldn’t throw with his normal consistency and accuracy. And now well into his 30s, his mobility has deteriorated enough to dull his impact as a runner.

All of which led to the Seahawks’ first (and only) losing season of the Wilson era. With the roster imperiled by a series of poor drafts and trades, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider decided the best way forward involved moving their star quarterback while he could still command a sizable haul in return. Seattle traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of first- and second-round draft picks as well as defensive tackle Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, and quarterback Drew Lock.

2022 Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 9 overall (from Broncos)

Round 2: Nos. 40 (from Broncos), 41 overall

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: Nos. 109 (from Jets)

Round 5: Nos. 152 (from Broncos), 153

Round 7: No. 229

Team needs

Offense

Despite what the Seahawks claim publicly about Lock, they surely hold doubts about his viability as a starter. The NFL doesn’t seem to hold the 2022 draft in the same regard as previous classes in terms of quarterback prospects, but that might not stop Carroll and Schneider from taking one early. Regardless of who starts under center, Seattle needs to beef up the offensive line. The unit could lose Duane Brown at left tackle, and even a return won’t settle the position in the long term.

Defense

Harris’ arrival provides a boost to the defensive front, but the Seahawks could use further reinforcements. Jordyn Brooks hasn’t developed as a pass rusher and Uchenna Nwosu makes more sense in a complementary role. Back in the secondary, Seattle could use some young talent at corner where Artie Burnes and Sidney Jones currently appear set for large roles.

Dream first pick

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Taking a signal-caller from this class offers more risk than in a typical year, but the 70-year-old Carroll has no time to waste. Willis probably has a longer learning curve than some of the other incoming rookie passers, but he also offers elite physical traits and seems to check every box from an intangibles standpoint.