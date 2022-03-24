 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Duke Blue Devils and Texas Tech Red Raiders face off on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Paolo Banchero #5 high fives head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils as the game against the Michigan State Spartans comes to a close in the second round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 20, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The West region game is taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 24th. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-Texas Tech at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (30-6, 16-4 ACC) is trying to help Coach K cut the nets down one more time before heading toward retirement. The Blue Devils drew a No. 2 seed in the tournament and rolled to a 17-point win over CS Fullerton in the first round. Duke was tested in the second round against No. 7 Michigan State, but they were able to survive 85-76. Forward Paolo Banchero has 38 points and 17 rebounds so far in the tournament.

Texas Tech (27-9, 12-6 Big 12) blew past No. 14 Montana State in the first round of the tournament 97-62. They got tested in round two by No. 11 Notre Dame and the Red Raiders barely held on for a 59-53 win that cemented their spot in the Sweet Sixteen. Forward Bryson Williams’ 23 points through two games lead Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.

How to watch Duke vs. Texas Tech

Date: Thursday, March 24
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (Approx.)
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live, CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play
Odds: Texas Tech -1, 137 total

More From DraftKings Nation