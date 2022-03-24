No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils face off against the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The West region game is taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 24th. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Duke-Texas Tech at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Duke (30-6, 16-4 ACC) is trying to help Coach K cut the nets down one more time before heading toward retirement. The Blue Devils drew a No. 2 seed in the tournament and rolled to a 17-point win over CS Fullerton in the first round. Duke was tested in the second round against No. 7 Michigan State, but they were able to survive 85-76. Forward Paolo Banchero has 38 points and 17 rebounds so far in the tournament.

Texas Tech (27-9, 12-6 Big 12) blew past No. 14 Montana State in the first round of the tournament 97-62. They got tested in round two by No. 11 Notre Dame and the Red Raiders barely held on for a 59-53 win that cemented their spot in the Sweet Sixteen. Forward Bryson Williams’ 23 points through two games lead Texas Tech.

Texas Tech is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.

How to watch Duke vs. Texas Tech

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET (Approx.)

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Odds: Texas Tech -1, 137 total