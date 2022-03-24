 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks face off on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and teammates look on before play resumes during the second half against the Memphis Tigers in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, March 24th. The West region game is taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-Arkansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Gonzaga (28-3, 13-1 WCC) entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the West Region. In the first round, they beat No. 16 Georgia State 93-72 and in the second, they survived against the No. 9 Memphis Tigers, 82-78. Through two games, forward Drew Timme has had 57 points and 27 rebounds.

Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) finished No. 17 in the final top-25 rankings for the regular season and earned a No. 4 seed in the tournament. In the first round, the Razorbacks dashed the Cinderella hopes for the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts, 75-71. In a low-scoring second-round game, Arkansas got the narrow victory 53-48 over No. 12 New Mexico State. Guard JD Notae has 35 points and 11 rebounds in the tournament heading into the Sweet Sixteen.

Gonzaga is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 155.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Date: Thursday, March 24
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Gonzaga -9.5, 155 total

