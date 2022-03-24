No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, March 24th. The West region game is taking place at the Chase Center in San Francisco with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-Arkansas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Gonzaga (28-3, 13-1 WCC) entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed and the No. 1 seed in the West Region. In the first round, they beat No. 16 Georgia State 93-72 and in the second, they survived against the No. 9 Memphis Tigers, 82-78. Through two games, forward Drew Timme has had 57 points and 27 rebounds.

Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) finished No. 17 in the final top-25 rankings for the regular season and earned a No. 4 seed in the tournament. In the first round, the Razorbacks dashed the Cinderella hopes for the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts, 75-71. In a low-scoring second-round game, Arkansas got the narrow victory 53-48 over No. 12 New Mexico State. Guard JD Notae has 35 points and 11 rebounds in the tournament heading into the Sweet Sixteen.

Gonzaga is a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 155.

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Gonzaga -9.5, 155 total