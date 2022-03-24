No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats face off against the No. 5 Houston Cougars on Thursday. The South Region game is taking place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, with tip-off scheduled at the wrap of Michigan-Villanova, likely around 10 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Arizona-Houston at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Arizona (33-3) is fortunate to be in this spot as they needed overtime to beat the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs 85-80 in Round 2 after knocking off the No. 16 Wright State Raiders 87-70 in the opening round. The Wildcats have been impressive all season long in Year 1 under head coach Tommy Lloyd, and Kerr Kriisa will had an extra few days for his ankle to get a little healthier.

Houston (31-5) cruised right by No. 12 seed UAB Blazers 82-68 and took care of business against the No. 4 seed Illinois Fighting Illini 68-53 to advance to the second weekend. The Cougars have been without two of their top players Tramon Mark and Marcus Sasser for the majority of the season, but Kelvin Sampson is an incredible coach and has them in the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.

How to watch Arizona vs. Houston

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET (Approx.)

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds: Arizona -1.5, O/U 145