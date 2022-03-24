No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2022

The Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats face off against the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines on Thursday. The South Region game is taking place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday, March 24th, with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Villanova-Michigan at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Villanova (28-7, 16-4 Big East) entered March Madness as a No. 2 seed. In their first game, they dominated No. 15 Delaware with a 20-point victory. They had a bigger test in round two as they matched up with No. 7 Ohio State. The Wildcats held on for a 10-point victory to head into this matchup. While all eyes are usually on guard Collin Gillespie when Villanova plays, it was forward Jermaine Samuels that balled out in the first two rounds. Samuels has 32 points and 17 rebounds so far in the tournament.

Michigan (19-14, 11-9 Big Ten) struggled in the regular season, but they are firing on all cylinders in the NCAA Tournament. They drew a No. 11 seed in the field of 64 and pulled the upset on No. 6 Colorado State 75-63 in round one. They followed it up with an even bigger upset over No. 3 Tennessee in round two. Center Hunter Dickinson has put the team on his back with 48 points and 17 rebounds through the first two games as the Wolverines look for their third upset and a spot in the Elite Eight.

Villanova is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 135.5.

How to watch Villanova vs. Michigan

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live, Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds: Villanova -5, 135.5 total