No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech preview, picks for second round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament rolls on with two teams out of the West Region. The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils held on just long enough to capture an 85-76 win over No. 7 Michigan State. The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 59-53 in a tight Second Round matchup.

Tipoff is tentatively set for 9:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 24th from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The time is tentative because this game follows the game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Arkansas. The game will air on CBS.

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 78-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Michigan State 85-76

KenPom rating: 12 Overall, 7 Offense, 44 Defense

Leading scorer: Paolo Banchero, 17.0 points per game

Key stat: Paolo Banchero scored in double digits in all but two games this season.

The Blue Devils had a four-point lead at the half, and the Spartans stuck with them until the end. Forward Paolo Banchero was dominant as he led Duke with 19 points, while center Mark Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. The Blue Devils shot 57% from the field on their way to a win.

Duke limits turnovers on offense and makes sure that they have productive possessions. They rank fourth at KenPom for adjusted offensive efficiency among 358 teams, and that should keep them in the game until the end.

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Montana State 97-62

Second Round: Defeated No. 11 Notre Dame 59-53

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 44 Offense, 1 Defense

Leading scorer: Bryson Williams (13.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Texas Tech has won three of its last four games.

After setting the net on fire offensively against Montana State on Friday, Texas Tech utilized its top-rated defense to end Notre Dame’s hot streak on Sunday. The Red Raiders held the Fighting Irish to just 32.7% shooting from the field to overcome a brief deficit late to advance to the next round.

The Red Raiders are holding their opponents to 44.0% shooting on two-point attempts. This is the 11th-lowest percentage in the NCAA which will allow their defense to control the pacing of this game.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Texas Tech -1

Point total: 137

Moneyline: Texas Tech -115, Duke -105

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: Texas Tech -1

Point total pick: Over 137

Pick to Win: Texas Tech

This is basically a pick’em, but the defense of the Red Raiders is going to win out here. The Blue Devils have been led by Banchero through the tournament, butTexas Tech has the personnel to keep him in check and limit the effect he can have on the game. Duke can be streaky on offense, and the Texas Tech defense has remained consistent at limiting their opponents. Defense wins championships, and the Red Raiders’ D should see them heading to the Elite Eight.

