Who is the best player on Arkansas?

We’ve reached the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and this is typically the part where raw talent starts to win out for the teams left standing.

The teams left in the field all have talented players who player a critical role but every team has that one go-to guy that they wouldn’t be here without. Here, we’ll take a look at the best player for the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ best player: PG JD Notae

Notae is a fifth-year senior who has been a consistent playmaker for Arkansas since his arrival via the transfer portal last season. The Covington, Georgia, native has upped his scoring output this season, averaging 18.4 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the 27-8 Razorbacks. His skills have earned him the accolades of being named First-Team All SEC along with Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News.

As far as his NBA Draft prospects go, Notae has been somewhat inconsistent from the field at times and that’s one of the reasons why analysts don’t project him being drafted this June. He’ll most likely be a candidate to cling onto a Summer League roster.