Who is the best player on Texas Tech?

We go over who the best player to watch on the Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team heading into the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor (0) and forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Kevin McCullar (15) react in the second half against the Montana State Bobcats during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech has advanced to the Sweet 16, thanks in large part to a senior who wasn’t on their roster last season. UTEP transfer Bryson Williams has been very instrumental in the Red Raiders’ success this year.

Texas Tech best player: PF Bryson Williams

Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. According to KenPom, he had the second-best offensive rating of any player during Big 12 Conference play (120.4). He shined twice against Kansas this season. He first tallied 22 points and eight rebounds in a win over the Jayhawks in January and then contributed a season-high 33 points on 14-for-19 shooting during a double-overtime loss in February. Williams went 4-for-4 from 3-point range that day and is shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Williams is a rangy 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward. He has raised his offensive game in his super-senior season — especially as a 3-point shooter — and has shown good rebounding skills. He’s also a key reason why the Red Raiders have the nation’s best defensive adjusted efficiency rating on KenPom.

Williams profiles as a tweener at the next level. He’s a good scorer, not a great one. He’s a good rebounder, not a great one. He probably won’t be able to keep up defensively against smaller forwards and will be overwhelmed physically by bigger ones. He’s definitely more of a scorer than a playmaker, so maybe he finds a role as a guy who can offer instant offense off the bench while also playing competent defense.

