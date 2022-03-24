Who is the best player on Villanova?

We’ve reached the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and this is typically the part where raw talent starts to win out for the teams left standing.

The teams left in the field all have talented players who player a critical role but every team has that one go-to guy that they wouldn’t be here without. Here, we’ll take a look at the best player for the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats.

Villanova’s best player: PG Collin Gillespie

Gillespie is a fifth-year senior who will finish his career as one of the most accomplished players in program history. As a freshman, he played a minor role on the Wildcats’ 2018 National Championship team and could bookend his storied career in Philly with yet another title.

This season, he’s averaged a career-high 16 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. That was enough to earn him his second straight Big East Player of the Year award along with various All-American honors for a second straight year as well.

As far his NBA Draft prospects go, analysts have pointed out the devastating knee injury that he suffered last season and his struggles to shoot on the move. Those are some of the reasons why he isn’t projected to be drafted this June.