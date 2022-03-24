NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Thursday, March 24th

March Madness continues and the Sweet Sixteen is here. There are four games slated for Thursday, March 24th and four more on Friday, March 25th. These games will lead to the Elite Eight that will take place at the same sites on Saturday, March 26th and Sunday, March 27th.

On the first day of the Sweet Sixteen, there are some intriguing matchups. No. 1 Gonzaga is the number one overall seed in the tournament and they get the round started against the streaking No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks. No. 11 Michigan has pulled off two upsets already this tournament, and they look for a third as they take on No. 2 Villanova.

No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Texas Tech is a classic case of offense versus defense and which end of the court will get the upper hand in the matchup. Finally, No. 5 Houston will look to get another upset victory under Kelvin Sampson, this time over No. 1 Arizona.

March Madness TV schedule: Thursday, March 24th

7:00 p.m. ET — No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga — CBS

7:30 p.m. ET — No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova — TBS

9:30 p.m. ET — No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke — CBS

10:00 p.m. ET — No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Arizona — TBS