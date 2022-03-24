Breaking down the Midwest Region bracket heading into Sweet 16

Friday night’s Midwest Regional games will feature two of the top teams in the bracket in one game, followed by the lone Sweet 16 matchup between double-digit seeded teams. The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks will take the floor against the No. 4 seed Providence Friars in the first game around 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup between the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes and No. 11 Iowa State.

Both games will take place from the United Center in Chicago and will air on TBS.

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas, 7:30 p.m. ET Friday

Spread: Kansas -7.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Kansas -335, Providence +260

TV: TBS

Kansas (30-6) dismantled the No. 16 seed Texas Southern Tigers in their first round game 83-56, and they pulled away from a pesky No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays late for a score of 79-72. The Jayhawks have one of the best offenses in the country according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency where they rate No. 6, and they play faster than most teams, checking in at No. 31 in adjusted tempo.

Providence (27-5) knocked off the No. 13 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits and took advantage of an upset with a 79-51 victory over the No. 12 seed Richmond Spiders. The Friars do not get a ton of love from the computer ratings with a ton of close wins, but never apologize for winning. They will look to slow this one down as they rate No. 283 in adjusted tempo.

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami, 9:59 p.m. ET Friday

Spread: Miami -2.5

Total: 133.5

Moneyline: Miami -145, Iowa State +125

TV: TBS

Miami (25-10) defeated the No. 7 seed USC Trojans 68-66 in their opening round game, and they hammered the No. 2 Auburn Tigers to get to the Sweet 16. The Hurricanes have really struggled to shoot the ball through their first two NCAA Tournament games but made up for it by turning the ball over just seven times. Miami rates outside the top 120 in adjusted defensive efficiency, but they check in inside the top 20 offensively.

Iowa State (22-12) has been involved in two extremely low-scoring games as they took down the No. 6 LSU Tigers 59-54 and No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers 54-49. The Cyclones have the fifth best defense according to KenPom’s adjusted efficiency and they’ve forced a ton of turnovers during this NCAA Tournament, but their offense can struggle as it rates No. 160 nationally.

