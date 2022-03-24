USA vs. Mexico live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

CONCACAF kicks off its final set of matches in 2022 World Cup qualifying play, with all eight teams scheduled to play three more times. The USMNT will kick off their final days of the campaign with a trip to Mexico City on Thursday, as they’ll look for their first-ever WCQ win at Estadio Azteca.

The match will be shown on CBS Sports Network and Univision while livestream options will be available on Paramount+, fuboTV, and Hulu.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Mexico favored to win in regular time, set at -110 on the moneyline. USA comes in at +285, with a draw sitting at +245 ahead of Thursday’s contest.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV

USA took home all three points the last time these sides met in November, with a 2-0 win thanks to second half goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie. They’ll look to get a positive result on the road, as even one point from a draw would go a long way in their qualifying chances.

USA and Mexico both sit on 21 points with three matches left to go, but the USMNT hold the edge due to the goal differential tiebreaker. They’ll be looking for at least five points from the next three matches to comfortably hold one of the top three spots in the table, guaranteeing them an automatic berth into the World Cup tournament in Qatar.

In fact, a win over Mexico on Thursday combined with losses for both Costa Rica and Panama would clinch a spot for the Americans. The same can be said for El Tri if they were to get all three points at home.

A win for the USMNT would be its fourth straight victory over Mexico, as they edged out their rivals in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League finals last summer. Gregg Berhalter’s side has quite a hill to climb as their history at El Azteca isn’t very favorable, but the Americans will hope to secure some kind of positive result and escape Mexico City with at least a point.