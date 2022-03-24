USA vs. Mexico start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The final set of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches will get underway this Thursday, and the USMNT’s slate kicks off with a match against heated rivals Mexico. USA will take a trip down to Mexico City in hopes of securing a win at Estadio Azteca — something they’ve never been able to do in a World Cup qualifier.

The Mexicans are favored to win at home with moneyline odds at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Americans are set at +285, with a draw coming in at +245 ahead of Thursday’s contest.

USA vs. Mexico

Date: Thursday, March 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN

Livestream: Paramount+, fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV

The final three matches of qualifying play get underway, and it couldn’t be a more exciting contest as these two fierce rivals will go at each other for the second and final time in this WCQ campaign. The USMNT won the last meeting back in November, when second half goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie secured all three points in Cincinnati for the Americans.

Both teams sit with 21 points in the table, although USA is ahead in second place thanks to the goal differential tiebreaker. A win for either team, combined with losses for both Costa Rica and Panama on Thursday, would clinch an automatic berth for the winner in Qatar in November. Given the rough history for the USMNT in Mexico, they’ll be hoping to at least earn a point as they come back home to host Panama on Sunday.

The only time USA has been able to come out on top at Estadio Azteca was back in 2013 during a friendly match. They escaped Mexico City with a 1-0 victory after Michael Orozco scored the lone goal with just 10 minutes left to play. Of course, in competitive matches, the Americans haven’t earned a single win, so a victory on Thursday night would be historic for the visitors.

Even if they don’t win, the Americans still have a great chance at locking up a World Cup spot. They’ll return home host Panama on Sunday, and travel to face Costa Rica in the final qualifying match on Wednesday, giving them two more swings at earning a full three points.