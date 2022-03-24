USA vs. Mexico: Who won the last match in World Cup qualifying

The US Men’s National Team will face off against Mexico for the second time in 2022 World Cup qualifying play, as the Americans will travel to Mexico City for a tough match at Estadio Azteca. This match kicks off the last set of qualifiers for both sides, with just three left to play in order to secure a berth into the World Cup in Qatar this November.

The last time these sides met was on November 12, when USA hosted El Tri at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The USMNT ended up with a 2-0 win — another infamous “Dos a Cero” scoreline — thanks to second-half goals from Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie.

Mexico had been slightly favored to win that match, with moneyline odds at +150 to win in regular time at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Americans were set at +195, but they literally defied the odds and secured all three points at home.

El Tri was only able to send eight shots in, with four of them on target while the USA logged a total of 18 shots with five on frame. The two goals didn’t come until later in the second half, as Pulisic’s goal came in the 74th minute and McKennie’s followed just nine minutes later.

It was the third straight win over Mexico for the Americans, completing a 2021 sweep in the rivalry as the USMNT had previously edged them out in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the Nations League finals last summer.

Thursday’s match should be an interesting one, considering that the Americans have never won a WCQ match at Estadio Azteca. It’ll be their first trip to that stadium since June of 2017 when they earned a 1-1 draw in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ultimately, the Americans missed out on the 2018 World Cup, but they’ll hope to be singing a different tune after these final matches are complete.

The USA and Mexico will square off on Thursday, March 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The match will be shown on CBS Sports Network, Univision, and TUDN, with a livestream available on Paramount+.