How the public is betting the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament title winner heading into Sweet 16

We’ve reached the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament and we have splits for where the public is leaning as far as winning the national championship.

As expected, the public is heavy on No. 1 Gonzaga to win it all with 17% of the money and 11% of the total bets going towards the Bulldogs to cut down the nets in New Orleans. They’re followed by No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Duke, and No. 1 Kansas to round out the top-four favorites. The general public seems to have more faith in Coach K bookending his retirement tour with a natty than Ochai Agbaji and the Jayhawks hoisting the trophy.

Here is a list of the betting public’s wagers of the 16 teams remaining to play for the national championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament national title splits, March 23

Gonzaga +220: 17% of action, 11% of bets Arizona +550: 15% of action, 10% of bets Duke +1600: 8% of action, 8% of bets Kansas +425: 6% of action, 5% of bets Purdue +900: 6% of action, 6% of bets UCLA +1400: 4% of action, 4% of bets Villanova +1400: 3% of action, 3% of bets Michigan +6000: 2% of action, 4% of bets Texas Tech +1300: 2% of action, 3% of bets Houston +900: 2% of action, 2% of bets North Carolina +2800: 1% of action, 2% of bets Arkansas +6000: 1% of action, 2% of bets Saint Peters +25000: 1% of action, 2% of bets Providence +7000: 1% of action, 1% of bets Miami FL +80000: 0% of action, 1% of bets Iowa State +10000: 0% of action, 1% of bets

