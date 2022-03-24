Full list of opening odds for Sweet 16 in 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

After an exciting Round of 32, the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament moves onto the Sweet 16, which begins on Friday night with four games.

The first game to open up the action is the No. 5 seed North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks. In the second round, UNC took down last year’s runner-up in the national championship, Arizona, while the Gamecocks defeated the Miami Hurricanes by 16 points to advance.

Another game to watch out for is No. 3 seed Iowa State going up against the upset-minded No. 10 seed Creighton Blue Jays. The Blue Jays will be looking to complete the Iowa sweep after they defeated the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes at their arena last weekend in dramatic fashion. However, the Cyclones will be ready for Creighton after they crushed Georgia by 23 points in the Round of 32.

Here are odds for all Sweet 16 games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add odds as they become available for Saturday’s games.

Greensboro region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina

Point spread: South Carolina -9.5

Total: 118.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -510

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton

Point spread: Iowa State -5.5

Total: 141.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -240, Creighton +195

Spokane region

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Maryland

Point spread: Stanford -7

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Stanford -320, Maryland +250

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Point spread: Texas -4.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Texas -200, Ohio State +170

Wichita region

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Point spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 10 South Dakota

Point spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Bridgeport region

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Point spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 2 UConn

Point spread: TBD

Total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.